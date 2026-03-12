Evander Kane News: Set to return
Kane (upper body) is expected to play against Nashville on Thursday, per Izzy Cheung of The Hockey News.
Kane missed Monday's 2-0 loss to Ottawa because of the injury. He has 11 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM and 102 hits in 61 outings with the Canucks in 2025-26. Nils Hoglander is projected to be a healthy scratch as a result of Kane's return.
