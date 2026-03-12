Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kane (upper body) is expected to play against Nashville on Thursday, per Izzy Cheung of The Hockey News.

Kane missed Monday's 2-0 loss to Ottawa because of the injury. He has 11 goals, 27 points, 78 PIM and 102 hits in 61 outings with the Canucks in 2025-26. Nils Hoglander is projected to be a healthy scratch as a result of Kane's return.

Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks
