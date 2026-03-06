Evander Kane headshot

Evander Kane News: Suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kane (illness) will play Friday versus the Blackhawks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kane was initially not expected to play, but he'll be back in action. The 34-year-old is slated for third-line duties and should also factor in on the power play.

Evander Kane
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evander Kane See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago