Evander Kane News: Suiting up Friday
Kane (illness) will play Friday versus the Blackhawks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Kane was initially not expected to play, but he'll be back in action. The 34-year-old is slated for third-line duties and should also factor in on the power play.
