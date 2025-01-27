Evgeni Malkin Injury: Classified as week-to-week

Malkin (lower body) was labeled week-to-week Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Malkin missed four games earlier in January due to an upper-body injury and has struggled to produce since. In his last six outings, the world-class center has generated just one goal on nine shots and one assist while averaging 14:19 of ice time. With the Russian on the shelf, Cody Glass appears set to step up to center the second line. Given his recovery timeline, Malkin will likely be sidelined until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.