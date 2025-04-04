Fantasy Hockey
Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Malkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's clash with Dallas, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Malkin was hitting his offensive stride prior to his four-game absence, recording three goals and two assists, including three power-play points, in his previous seven outings. If he suits up Saturday, Malkin should reclaim his spot on the second line in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
