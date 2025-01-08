Fantasy Hockey
Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Malkin (upper body) skated Wednesday but didn't participate in line rushes, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

The fact that Malkin wasn't working in his usual second-line center spot doesn't bode well for his availability against the Oilers on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. After questions about his durability throughout his career, the 38-year-old center actually played in all 82 regular-season games in each of the previous two campaigns -- a streak that came to an end against Columbus on Tuesday.

