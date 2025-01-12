Fantasy Hockey
Evgeni Malkin Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Malkin (upper body) was placed on inured reserve Sunday.

Pittsburgh activated Philip Tomasino (lower body) from the IR list in a corresponding move. Malkin will miss his fourth straight game versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. He has produced eight goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 20 hits across 41 appearances this season. Malkin has been participating in practices, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.

