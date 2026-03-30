Evgeni Malkin Injury: Not playing Monday
Malkin (upper body) won't play against the Islanders on Monday.
Despite being a full participant in Sunday's practice, Malkin remains day-to-day and will miss his fourth straight game. It's unclear if he will be ready to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Malkin has generated 15 goals, 52 points and 129 shots on net across 50 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1218 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More