Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Malkin (upper body) won't play against the Islanders on Monday.

Despite being a full participant in Sunday's practice, Malkin remains day-to-day and will miss his fourth straight game. It's unclear if he will be ready to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Malkin has generated 15 goals, 52 points and 129 shots on net across 50 appearances this season.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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