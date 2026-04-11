Evgeni Malkin Injury: Out of action Saturday
Malkin (upper body) won't play versus Washington on Saturday,
Malkin is having a stellar season with 19 goals and 61 points across 55 games, the first season in three that he has averaged better than a point a game. Malkin could return as early as Sunday in Washington, but the Penguins could hold him out until the start of the playoffs, which begin April 18.
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