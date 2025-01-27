Evgeni Malkin Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Malkin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Malkin exited Saturday's game against Seattle due to a lower-body injury, and he'll be forced to miss multiple games due to the issue. The extent of the 38-year-old's injury isn't yet clear, but Cody Glass or Kevin Hayes could see an increased role in his absence, while Jesse Puljujarvi was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.