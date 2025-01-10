Evgeni Malkin Injury: Remains day-to-day

Malkin (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of a back-to-back set against the Senators and Lightning on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

While Malkin has practiced for two straight days, he hasn't been a full participant during line rushes, which raises doubts regarding his availability heading into Saturday's tilt. Still, once the world-class center is given the green light, he should retake his spot on the second line while returning to the No. 2 power-play unit.