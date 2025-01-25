Evgeni Malkin Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Malkin won't return to Saturday's game against Seattle because of a lower-body injury.

Malkin was injured in the first period when he collided with a player in the neutral zone. He left for the locker room after that incident, and although he did attempt to return to the game, he ultimately left again. Malkin entered Saturday's action with nine goals and 34 points in 46 appearances in 2024-25. If the 38-year-old can't play Monday in San Jose, then Kevin Hayes might center the second line.