Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Malkin (upper body) won't play Saturday against Dallas.

Malkin is set to miss his third consecutive game. Pittsburgh still considers Malkin to be day-to-day, so a return Monday versus the Islanders hasn't been ruled out. Malkin has 15 goals and 52 points in 50 outings in 2025-26.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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