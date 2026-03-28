Evgeni Malkin Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Malkin (upper body) won't play Saturday against Dallas.
Malkin is set to miss his third consecutive game. Pittsburgh still considers Malkin to be day-to-day, so a return Monday versus the Islanders hasn't been ruled out. Malkin has 15 goals and 52 points in 50 outings in 2025-26.
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