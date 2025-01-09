Evgeni Malkin Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Malkin (upper body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Oilers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin is set to miss a second straight game with the injury. His absence means Cody Glass will stay in a second-line role and Anthony Beauvillier will remain in the lineup. Malkin's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Senators, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.