Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Malkin (upper body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Oilers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin is set to miss a second straight game with the injury. His absence means Cody Glass will stay in a second-line role and Anthony Beauvillier will remain in the lineup. Malkin's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Senators, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
