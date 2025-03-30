Fantasy Hockey
Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Won't play against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Malkin (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Senators on Sunday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Malkin will miss his third straight game. Based on Saturday's practice, Rickard Rakell will center the second line against Ottawa. Malkin has collected 15 goals, 46 points and 108 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. His next chance to play will be against St. Louis on Thursday.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
