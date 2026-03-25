Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:16am

Malkin (upper body) will miss Thursday's game in Ottawa, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Malkin is set to miss his second straight game. He has 15 goals and 52 points in 50 outings in 2025-26. Malkin won't travel with the Penguins to Ottawa, but it's just a one-game road trip, so Malkin might still be an option Saturday versus Dallas.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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