Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Malkin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Pittsburgh assigned Jesse Puljujarvi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move. After missing the last four games, Malkin will return to the second line and second power-play unit versus Seattle on Tuesday. He has amassed eight goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 20 hits across 41 appearances this season.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
