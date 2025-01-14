Evgeni Malkin News: Activated from IR

Malkin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Pittsburgh assigned Jesse Puljujarvi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move. After missing the last four games, Malkin will return to the second line and second power-play unit versus Seattle on Tuesday. He has amassed eight goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 20 hits across 41 appearances this season.