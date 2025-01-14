Evgeni Malkin News: Activated from IR
Malkin (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Pittsburgh assigned Jesse Puljujarvi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move. After missing the last four games, Malkin will return to the second line and second power-play unit versus Seattle on Tuesday. He has amassed eight goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 20 hits across 41 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now