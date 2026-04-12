Evgeni Malkin News: Available to play Sunday
Malkin (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against the Capitals on Sunday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.
Malkin is available to return after he missed Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has collected 19 goals, 61 points and 146 shots on net through 55 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week7 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim12 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups20 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More