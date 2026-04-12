Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Malkin (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against the Capitals on Sunday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Malkin is available to return after he missed Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has collected 19 goals, 61 points and 146 shots on net through 55 outings this season.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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