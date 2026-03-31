Evgeni Malkin News: Available to return Tuesday
Malkin (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Following a four-game absence, Malkin should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play against the Red Wings on Tuesday. He has registered 15 goals, 52 points and 129 shots on net across 50 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1219 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More