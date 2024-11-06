Evgeni Malkin News: Back on scoresheet in loss

Malkin delivered a power-play marker and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Malkin was credited with the primary helper on Sidney Crosby's second-period tally before the former potted his first goal on the man advantage this season. Malkin's 22:12 of ice time led all of Pittsburgh's forwards, and the hulking left-shot center spearheads the Penguins' attack with 16 points over 14 games. Overall, Malkin has collected four goals, 12 assists, five power-play points, 30 shots, five hits, 11 blocks and three takeaways while shooting at a 13.3 percent clip.