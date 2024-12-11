Evgeni Malkin News: Deals assist Tuesday

Malkin provided an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Malkin has been held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests. He has a goal and six assists over his last 11 appearances, a decent but unremarkable level of offense for a top-six center. The 38-year-old has accumulated 25 points, 61 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 30 outings this season.