Evgeni Malkin News: Draws power-play helper

Malkin recorded a power-play assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Malkin has been in a bit of a rut with just two helpers over his last six contests. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 5. The 38-year-old center now has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 48 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 22 appearances, though he's offset some of his struggles with seven multi-point performances.