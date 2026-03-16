Evgeni Malkin News: Eligible to play Monday

Malkin has served his five-game suspension and will be available to face Colorado on Monday.

Malkin is currently mired in a 10-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 25 versus the Canucks. The veteran forward has still been shooting the puck during his slump, generating 31 shots along with seven helpers. With Malkin back in the lineup, he figures to move back into a top-six role and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit.