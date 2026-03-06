Evgeni Malkin News: Facing suspension
Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for slashing Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin on Friday.
At minimum, Malkin should be expected to miss at least one game, though it could certainly be longer. The veteran center was ejected from Thursday's contest and Dahlin doesn't seem to have suffered any long-term injury, both of which could be factors in the league's decision. Regardless, Pittsburgh will likely have to face the Flyers on Saturday without its two biggest stars, Malkin and Sidney Crosby (lower body).
