Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:11am

Malkin netted a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

Malkin found the back of the net on a second-period power play to give the Penguins an early 3-1 lead. The 38-year-old vet is up to 15 goals, 46 points and 108 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. While Malkin has struggled at times to find the back of the net this season, he has goals in back-to-back games and six lamp lighters in his past 14 appearances. His improved play down the stretch makes the 19-year NHL superstar a solid play in most fantasy formats while the Penguins make a run toward an Eastern Conference Playoff spot.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
