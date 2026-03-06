Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Gets five-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Malkin received a five-game suspension Friday for slashing the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin in Thursday's contest.

Malkin will be out until March 16 versus the Avalanche. Malkin's slash was particularly egregious, as it was toward the head of Dahlin, which likely factors into the significant length of this suspension. Sidney Crosby (lower body) is also out currently, so the Penguins will be getting a taste of the future without the two franchise cornerstones available over the next week-plus.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
29 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
40 days ago