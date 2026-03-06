Evgeni Malkin News: Gets five-game ban
Malkin received a five-game suspension Friday for slashing the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin in Thursday's contest.
Malkin will be out until March 16 versus the Avalanche. Malkin's slash was particularly egregious, as it was toward the head of Dahlin, which likely factors into the significant length of this suspension. Sidney Crosby (lower body) is also out currently, so the Penguins will be getting a taste of the future without the two franchise cornerstones available over the next week-plus.
