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Evgeni Malkin News: Healthy scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Malkin will not play Tuesday in St. Louis as Pittsburgh opts to rest its core group ahead of the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Malkin has posted 19 goals and 61 points in 56 appearances in 2025-26, a surprising offensive resurgence that exceeded most expectations heading into the campaign. The 39-year-old center dealt with injury absences throughout the year but was consistently productive whenever healthy. He'll be a key contributor on Pittsburgh's second line when the postseason gets underway and is worth rostering in playoff formats.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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