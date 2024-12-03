Evgeni Malkin News: Keeps stacking up honors

Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Malkin has 24 points, including six goals, in 27 games in what is clearly a bounce-back year. He can also say that he's in the record books after beating Spencer Knight on Tuesday. Malkin has now scored on 150 different goalies in his long career. Alex Ovechkin (178 games) and teammate Sidney Crosby (150) are the only active players who have scored on as many goalies.