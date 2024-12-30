Evgeni Malkin News: Nets PP goal Sunday

Malkin scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Malkin found the back of the net in the early stages of the third period when the Penguins had the man advantage, and his goal gave Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead. Malkin is up to eight goals this season, but there's no question the 38-year-old playmaker is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign. He's cracked the scoresheet in five of his last six outings, tallying two goals and four helpers in that span.