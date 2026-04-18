Evgeni Malkin News: One of each in loss

Malkin scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 1.

Malkin was rested a couple of times down the stretch, but he earned eight points over five outings in April to close out the regular season hot. The 39-year-old brings a wealth of experience as part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams. In his postseason career prior to this year, he has earned 67 goals and 113 assists over 177 appearances. He also had 61 points in 56 regular-season contests in 2025-26, showcasing that his offense can still be strong at this late stage in his career.