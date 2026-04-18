Evgeni Malkin News: One of each in loss
Malkin scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 1.
Malkin was rested a couple of times down the stretch, but he earned eight points over five outings in April to close out the regular season hot. The 39-year-old brings a wealth of experience as part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams. In his postseason career prior to this year, he has earned 67 goals and 113 assists over 177 appearances. He also had 61 points in 56 regular-season contests in 2025-26, showcasing that his offense can still be strong at this late stage in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 SeasonYesterday
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week13 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More