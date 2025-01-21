Fantasy Hockey
Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Pots goal in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Malkin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Malkin has a goal, an assist, seven shots on net and five blocked shots over four contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 38-year-old is up to nine goals, 34 points, 78 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 45 appearances. Malkin is a fixture on the second line and is still contributing enough offense to help fantasy managers.

