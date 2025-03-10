Evgeni Malkin News: Scores power-play goal

Malkin tallied a power-play goal, took three shots on net and had four PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Malkin lit the lamp on the power play for Sunday's first goal of the game. Overall, the 38-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 42 points and 97 shots on target in 56 appearances this season. While the 2024-25 season has been another year of decline for Malikn he has been solid since his return from a lower-body injury with eight points in nine games. His recent play gives him good value in all formats in fantasy for the rest of the season. He should land in the 50-55-point range by the end of the year at his current pace but could contend for 60 with a few big performances.