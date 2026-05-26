Evgeni Malkin News: Signs one-year deal
Malkin agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Malkin will be back for another year after inking a fresh one-year contract ahead of free agency opening July 1. The veteran center returns following a bounce-back year in which he generated 19 goals and 42 assists in 56 regular-season tilts. His potential for a regression year, especially considering he'll be 40 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, will make him a risky option in season-long formats.
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