Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Signs one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 11:19am

Malkin agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Malkin will be back for another year after inking a fresh one-year contract ahead of free agency opening July 1. The veteran center returns following a bounce-back year in which he generated 19 goals and 42 assists in 56 regular-season tilts. His potential for a regression year, especially considering he'll be 40 before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, will make him a risky option in season-long formats.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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