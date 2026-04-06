Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Slides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Malkin supplied two assists and put two shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Malkin recorded a helper on both of Rickard Rakell's tallies Sunday, including his power-play goal late in the opening period. With the pair of helpers, Malkin is up to 41 assists, 59 points and 144 shots on net across 54 games this season. When healthy, the 39-year-old center has maintained his best point-per-game number since the 2019-20 season. He has 12 points over his last eight games and should maintain high-level fantasy production for the remainder of the regular season.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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