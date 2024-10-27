Evgeni Malkin News: Stands out in loss

Malkin scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Malkin nearly hurt himself on his goal, as his momentum carried him into the post and boards after he blew past the Canucks' defense. The 38-year-old has been a boom-or-bust player so far, with five multi-point efforts and five scoreless outings over 10 games. Even with streaky scoring, he has three goals, 14 points, 18 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating this season. Malkin is locked in as the No. 2 center, and he's been one of few bright spots for the Penguins early in the campaign.