Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Strikes for hat trick in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Malkin scored three goals, one on the power play and another the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-4 win over Florida.

It was the 14th career hat trick for the future Hall of Famer, and his first multi-point performance in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him the final four contests in March. On the season, Malkin has 18 goals and 57 points in 53 games, and he blew past the 1,400-point mark for his career as part of Saturday's eruption.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
14 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
24 days ago