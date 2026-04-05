Evgeni Malkin News: Strikes for hat trick in rout
Malkin scored three goals, one on the power play and another the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-4 win over Florida.
It was the 14th career hat trick for the future Hall of Famer, and his first multi-point performance in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him the final four contests in March. On the season, Malkin has 18 goals and 57 points in 53 games, and he blew past the 1,400-point mark for his career as part of Saturday's eruption.
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