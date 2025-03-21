Evgeni Malkin News: Tallies in Friday's win

Malkin scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Malkin has two goals and two helpers over his last six contests, and he's added 12 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating in that span. The 38-year-old got a stick on a rebound to open the scoring at 5:28 of the first period. He hasn't been anywhere near his peak this season, but Malkin is at 14 goals, 31 assists, 106 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 61 appearances. He will likely remain in a second-line role to close out the campaign.