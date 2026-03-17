Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Three points in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Malkin had two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Malkin was impressive in his return to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension and posted his best scoring output since Dec. 4, when he also had three points in a win over the Lightning. Malkin might not be in the prime of his career, but the 39-year-old veteran remains an impact performer for the Penguins in a top-six role. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in six games since the Olympic break.

Evgeni Malkin
Pittsburgh Penguins
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