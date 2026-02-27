Evgeni Malkin News: Two helpers against Jersey
Malkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
The 39-year-old stepped up in the absence of Sidney Crosby (lower body), having a hand in tallies by Tommy Novak in the first period and Yegor Chinakhov in the third. Malkin has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 of the last 13 games, racking up four goals and 15 points over that stretch, and he's now just eight points away from 1,400 for his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 522 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn30 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades33 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times33 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2533 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgeni Malkin See More