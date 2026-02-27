Evgeni Malkin headshot

Evgeni Malkin News: Two helpers against Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Malkin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

The 39-year-old stepped up in the absence of Sidney Crosby (lower body), having a hand in tallies by Tommy Novak in the first period and Yegor Chinakhov in the third. Malkin has gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 of the last 13 games, racking up four goals and 15 points over that stretch, and he's now just eight points away from 1,400 for his career.

