Evgeni Malkin News: Two-point effort Thursday
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
It was the third straight multi-point performance for Malkin, who's piled up four goals and eight points during that surge. In the process, the 39-year-old reached the 60-point mark for the 14th time in his career, and he sits one tally shy of his 16th 20-goal campaign.
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