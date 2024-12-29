Evgenii Dadonov News: Collects two points in win

Dadonov scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov is earning more minutes and making the most of them with three multi-point efforts over the last five games. He joined Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the top line Sunday. Dadonov is up to 10 goals, six helpers, 61 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-9 rating through 35 contests. He's worth a look in fantasy if his promotion into the top six sticks for a while.