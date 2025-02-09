Fantasy Hockey
Evgenii Dadonov News: Contributes assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dadonov logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Dadonov has a helper in back-to-back contests after assisting on Mavrik Bourque's second-period tally Saturday. The 35-year-old Dadonov continues to be an effective depth scorer for the Stars. He has three goals and five helpers over his last eight outings, and he's at 31 points, 94 shots on net, 35 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 55 appearances this season. His level of production is enough to make him an option in deeper fantasy formats.

