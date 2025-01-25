Evgenii Dadonov News: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov logged two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Dadonov ended a three-game point drought, his longest since a stretch of six scoreless outings between Dec. 4 and 16. The 35-year-old winger has played in a top-line role at even strength, though his shifts occasionally get skipped coming out of special-teams situations. For the season, Dadonov has 25 points over 48 contests, surpassing his 23-point regular season from 2023-24. He's added 82 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 2024-25.