Evgenii Dadonov News: Draws assist in 600th career game

Dadonov notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Dadonov ended a four-game point drought with the helper to set up Jamie Benn's third-period tally. This outing was Dadonov's 600th regular-season game. He'd likely have more games played, but he spent a five-year stint in the KHL from 2012-2017. At this stage of his career, he's little more than a depth forward. He has 34 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 63 appearances in 2024-25, but the arrival of Mikko Rantanen is all but guaranteed to keep Dadonov in the bottom six.