Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evgenii Dadonov headshot

Evgenii Dadonov News: Earns two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Dadonov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Dadonov has four multi-point efforts over his last nine games. His recent success has been a product of chemistry on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, as all three forwards have turned things around following slow starts. Dadonov is up to 12 goals, 10 helpers, four power-play points, 73 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 42 appearances this season.

Evgenii Dadonov
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now