Evgenii Dadonov News: Earns two points in loss

Dadonov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Dadonov has four multi-point efforts over his last nine games. His recent success has been a product of chemistry on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, as all three forwards have turned things around following slow starts. Dadonov is up to 12 goals, 10 helpers, four power-play points, 73 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 42 appearances this season.