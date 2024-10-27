Evgenii Dadonov News: First goal of season Saturday

Dadonov scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov endured a rough start to the season and couldn't register a point in his first six appearances. Even though he's notched three points over his last three outings, with one goal and two assists, fantasy managers shouldn't rely on Dadonov to deliver sustained production in a Dallas offense that has several other offensive weapons who are more likely to deliver results with consistency.