Evgenii Dadonov News: Nets power-play goal

Dadonov scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Finland.

Dadonov ended up replacing Tyler Seguin (lower body) on the second power-play unit for Saturday's game. The 35-year-old Dadonov has two goals and two assists this season, all of which he's earned over the last five games. He's added 21 shots on net, eight blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating. Dadonov should see middle-six usage at even strength for as long as Seguin is out.