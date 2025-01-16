Evgenii Dadonov News: Notches assist Thursday

Dadonov posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Dadonov has two goals and five assists over eight outings in January. He's played on the top line at even strength for much of the month due to the ongoing absence of Mason Marchment (face). Dadonov is up to 23 points in 44 contests, matching his output from 51 regular-season outings last season. He's added 77 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-10 rating in 2024-25.