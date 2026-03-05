Evgenii Dadonov headshot

Evgenii Dadonov News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Dadonov has been placed on waivers by the Devils on Thursday,

Dadonov has been a healthy scratch in each of the last five games. Dadonov, who had 20 goals and 20 assists for Dallas last season, has yet to hit the scoresheet in 17 games with the Devils in 2025-26.

Evgenii Dadonov
New Jersey Devils
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgenii Dadonov
