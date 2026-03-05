Evgenii Dadonov News: Placed on waivers
Dadonov has been placed on waivers by the Devils on Thursday,
Dadonov has been a healthy scratch in each of the last five games. Dadonov, who had 20 goals and 20 assists for Dallas last season, has yet to hit the scoresheet in 17 games with the Devils in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgenii Dadonov See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 1481 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, October 22134 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great144 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights154 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evgenii Dadonov See More