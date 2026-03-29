Evgenii Dadonov headshot

Evgenii Dadonov News: Pots first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Dadonov scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The tally came in the final minute of the third period as Carolina took its foot off the gas. Dadonov had gone without a point in his first 19 games this season, and the 37-year-old even got placed on waivers early this month only to go unclaimed. The five-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL will try to salvage something down the stretch on what has been a lost campaign.

Evgenii Dadonov
New Jersey Devils
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