Evgenii Dadonov News: Scores empty-netter Wednesday

Dadonov scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dadonov closed out the scoring for the Stars with 54 seconds left in the third period. The Russian winger has struggled with consistency, though, posting four goals across his last six appearances but also going pointless three times in that span. His production is trending in the right direction, but the lack of consistency linits his upside in most formats.